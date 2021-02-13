How Arizona senators voted in the Trump impeachment trial

Both Senator Mark Kelly and Senator Kyrsten Sinema voted to convict the former president in the impeachment trial that followed the Washington riots on Jan. 6.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Both of Arizona's senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Simena voted to convict former president Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial on Saturday.

Ultimately, Trump was acquitted with a vote of 57-43. His second impeachment trial came after the accusation that Trump incited insurrection during the Capitol riots that happened on Jan. 6

In a statement following the trial, Sen. Mark Kelly said:

“January 6th was a dark day for our country. There has to be accountability for the attack on our democracy to uphold the rule of law and make it clear that it cannot happen again.

I listened to the testimony during this trial closely and considered the case put forward by the House Managers and the defense.

The evidence demonstrated that former President Donald Trump incited the violence at the Capitol on January 6th, 2021, with the intention of overturning the decision of the voters of Arizona and other states, and then did nothing to stop it because he hoped it would be successful. That makes him guilty of the charge laid out in the article of impeachment, and it also makes him guilty of violating his oath of office.

As a Navy veteran and Senator, I’ve taken an oath to uphold the constitution. It was our duty to conduct this trial and make it clear that an attack on our democracy cannot stand. Now, it is our duty to continue the work of addressing the significant challenges we face by beating this virus and rebuilding our economy.”

Sen. Krysten Sinema said in a statement:

"Our greatest loyalty as Americans is to our Constitution and the freedoms and protections she provides us; elected officials swear a solemn oath to uphold and defend our Constitution. Former President Donald Trump betrayed his oath willfully, as no president has before. He incited a violent insurrection against his own government because he did not like the outcome of a free and fair election. What is at stake today is the future of our democracy and whether we will be a country that fiercely protects democracy, or let it slip away to claims of party loyalty. May we all be loyal to our Constitution, rather than a political party or a person - because we must rebuild Americans' faith in our democracy and our trust in each other. America must remain the shining light and model for democracy and peaceful transitions of power, where the people’s voice is the law of the land. It’s up to all of us to stand together united in our resolve to build a more perfect union."

Following his acquittal, Donald Trump released the following statement:

I want to first thank my team of dedicated lawyers and others for their tireless work upholding justice and defending truth.

My deepest thanks as well to all of the United States Senators and Members of Congress who stood proudly for the Constitution we all revere and for the sacred legal principles at the heart of our country.

Our cherished Constitutional Republic was founded on the impartial rule of law, the indispensable safeguard for our liberties, our rights and our freedoms.

It is a sad commentary on our times that one political party in America is given a free pass to denigrate the rule of law, defame law enforcement, cheer mobs, excuse rioters, and transform justice into a tool of political vengeance, and persecute, blacklist, cancel and suppress all people and viewpoints with whom or which they disagree. I always have, and always will, be a champion for the unwavering rule of law, the heroes of law enforcement, and the right of Americans to peacefully and honorably debate the issues of the day without malice and without hate.

This has been yet another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our Country. No president has ever gone through anything like it, and it continues because our opponents cannot forget the almost 75 million people, the highest number ever for a sitting president, who voted for us just a few short months ago.

I also want to convey my gratitude to the millions of decent, hardworking, law-abiding, God-and-Country loving citizens who have bravely supported these important principles in these very difficult and challenging times.

Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun. In the months ahead I have much to share with you, and I look forward to continuing our incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for all of our people. There has never been anything like it!

We have so much work ahead of us, and soon we will emerge with a vision for a bright, radiant, and limitless American future.

Together there is nothing we cannot accomplish.

We remain one People, one family, and one glorious nation under God, and it’s our responsibility to preserve this magnificent inheritance for our children and for generations of Americans to come.