An ethics complaint against Rep. Paul Mosley was distributed to members of the House Ethics Committee, according to the director of communication for the Republican Caucus.

Mosley has been in the headlines since earlier this month when it came to light that he claimed legislative immunity after a deputy pulled him over for speeding.

Rep. Mark Finchem filed the ethics complaint on July 12, but it was presented to the committee two weeks later.

According to a letter by House Rules Attorney L. Timothy Fleming prefacing the complaint, Mosley also received a copy of the correspondence and complaint.

Finchem's complaint states that Mosley "admitted to misuse of legislative community" and that bodycam footage reveals Mosley's "boastful nature about his driving habits along I-10."

Finchem closes the letter writing, "It is incumbent on the House to hold members accountable for conduct and misbehavior that bring dishonor on the Body."

He asks committee chairman Rep. Eddie Farnsworth to "take whatever action you deem necessary."

According to the committee rules, Mosley gets "the opportunity to respond to the complaint in writing" and has the right to participate in any hearing on the complaint.

MORE: Read the full ethics complaint against Rep. Mosley

© 2018 KPNX