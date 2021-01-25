Horned Arizona rioter transferred to DC to face charges

Jacob Chansley was photographed donning a horned bearskin headdress, face paint along with distinctive tattoos during the riot.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — An Arizona man widely seen during the deadly Capitol riot earlier this month has been transferred to the District of Columbia, the U.S. Marshals Service said Monday.

Jacob Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, was photographed donning a horned bearskin headdress, face paint along with distinctive tattoos while he and scores of others allegedly stormed the Capitol while Congress was voting to certify President Joe Biden’s election victory.

Chansley now faces misdemeanor charges of entering a restricted area and disorderly conduct.

The 33-year-old self-described "QAnon Shaman" told FBI investigators he and other "patriots" from Arizona came to the Capitol at the request of former President Donald Trump.