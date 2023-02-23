Hobbs DCS nominee ousted, previous DES director to take temporary charge

Hobbs' nominee, Matthew Stewart, worked with the agency for the past month and a half. News broke Wednesday that he'd no longer be considered for the director role.

Editor's note: The above video originally aired in Dec. 2022.

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs' first nominee for director of the state's Department of Child Safety will no longer be the agency's director.

"As a social worker, I take the leadership of this agency very seriously, and while I thank Matthew Stewart for his work with the agency over the last month and a half, he will not be moving forward in the cabinet appointment process," Hobbs said in a statement Thursday morning.

Former Department of Economic Security Director Michael Wisehart will take charge as interim director.

Stewart was announced as the new director last December. Arizona Senate Republicans broke the news of the ousting Wednesday afternoon, calling Stewart's departure a "forced resignation."

"We're now learning that Katie Hobbs' newly appointed Director for the Arizona Department of Child Safety (DCS) has been asked to provide a resignation letter by this Friday," state Republicans said in a tweet.

Senate Republicans allege Stewart's departure was caused by numerous incidents since he started leading the department, including:

Firing non-appointed, openly gay employees of DCS who have filed complaints against him

Four high-ranking employees separated from the agency

Questionable decisions on consulting contracts

Hobbs has not clarified the exact reasons behind Stewart's departure.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Forced Resignation of Hobbs' Newly Appointed DCS Director Affirms Need for Thorough Vetting of Nominees by Senate Republicans@SineKerr @TJShopeforAZ @votewarren @SonnyBorrelli pic.twitter.com/6LVcQlnaCy — AZSenateRepublicans (@AZSenateGOP) February 23, 2023

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12News for the latest information.

