Historic inauguration marks shift of Phoenix City Council

PHOENIX — For the first time in city history, two Black council members will be representing Phoenix's increasingly diverse population.

Voters elected Kesha Hodge Washington and Kevin Robinson to the Phoenix City Council in March. The two emerged victorious in a run-off election following the November general elections where no candidate secured a majority of votes.

The two are being sworn in at the historic Orpheum Theater Monday afternoon alongside Councilman Jim Waring (District 2) and Councilwoman Laura Pastor (District 4).

“It really hasn’t sunk in, but it says a lot. I know that representation matters, and to have a seat at the table really feels good,” Hodge Washington said following her victory in March.

"It's going to be about us coming together, us looking for solutions, looking for opportunities to move the city forward," Robinson said.

Hodge Washington will be representing south Phoenix's District 8, which is home to more African-American residents than any other council district. She'll be the district's first Black City Council member in 10 years.

She's also the first Black woman elected to the Phoenix City Council, securing her place in the city's history.

Robinson is a retired Phoenix police officer, and won his spot representing District 6 over Kari Lake staffer Sam Stone.

The swearing-in ceremony for the newly elected council members is set to begin at 2 p.m., and will be streamed online via phoenix.gov and the city's YouTube channel.

