Arizonans, the deadline to register to vote the general election is Oct. 9.

Election Day is Nov. 6, but in order to vote, you MUST be registered by 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

So how can you register in time?

You can register online

This might be the simplest way. You can register online at servicearizona.com/voterRegistration. You can also use this website to check the status of your registration and update any changes to your information.

You can also check the status of your registration on the Secretary of State's website.

You can register in person

Don't have access to a computer or internet? You can register to vote in person by visiting your county recorder’s office. If you are in Maricopa County, you can go to these Elections Department buildings:

111 S. Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85003

510 S. 3rd Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85003

222 E. Javelina Ave., Mesa, AZ 85210

What else should I know?

You can request to be on the Permanent Early Voting list. Early ballots in Maricopa County can be requested on the county recorder's website. They will be mailed 27 days before election day.

