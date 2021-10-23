Grant Woods, close friend of Sen. John McCain and former Arizona attorney general, dies at 67

Woods gained national attention for his moving eulogy of McCain at memorial service in Phoenix.

ARIZONA, USA — Grant Woods, a former Arizona attorney general and longtime friend and confidant of Sen. John McCain, died unexpectedly Saturday, the Woods family announced.

He was 67 years old.

“Grant was the love of my life. My best friend. My heart is broken," Woods' wife, Marlene Galan Woods, said in a prepared statement.

"I just cannot believe he is gone. I can’t believe our time together is over. He was the best husband, the best father anyone could have wished for.

“I am so proud of the man he was, public servant, advocate for the everyday person, lover of music and stories and sports. He made me a better person. I can’t even fathom our lives without him. But we are strong, and a close family and we will work hard to honor his life.”

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Current and former Arizona governors posted their condolences. From Gov. Doug Ducey:

Woods was former Gov. Jan Brewer's co-campaign chair in 2010. Brewer said they didn't always agree, but he was an honorable public servant:

I’m totally shocked to learn that my friend @GrantWoods passed away earlier today. Grant stood with me through many battles. We didn’t agree on everything, but he always fought for, defended and cheered for me. An honorable public servant who I will deeply miss. RIP Grant. 💔 — Jan Brewer (@GovBrewer) October 24, 2021

Woods gained national prominence with his moving eulogy for McCain after the senator's death in 2018.

Woods served as the Arizona attorney general from 1991 to 1999. He earned his law degree from Arizona State University in 1979.

He was the chief of staff for McCain after McCain won election to Congress in the 1980s.

In 2020, Woods endorsed Joe Biden in the presidential race against Donald Trump. He endorsed Kyrsten Sinema in 2018.

Woods flirted with running for senator, defended the integrity of the 2020 Presidential election and loved Arizona deeply. He was a passionate, often lyrical writer, whose eulogy for McCain was a masterpiece of storytelling and emotion. Woods was a piece of political bedrock in Arizona, and institutions would go to him when they needed credibility in their investigations. Just a few months ago, Woods was retained by a long-term care facility company to lead an investigation after a 90-year-old had died.

Woods founded the Mesa Boys & Girls Club, the Mesa Education Foundation and the Mesa Arts Academy. He and his wife, Marlene Woods, also helped to spearhead the Phoenix Children's Museum.

Woods won multiple awards throughout his lifetime including ones from the American Cancer Society, American Lung Association, the Salvation Army, Chicanos Por La Causa, the Children's Action Alliance and won the 2014 ASU Gold 'n Gavel Award for Public Service.

Grant and Marlene Woods share five children.

Marlene Galan Woods shared the following statement about Grant's passing:

Watch Woods' nationally recognized eulogy to John McCain below:

Arizona Politics