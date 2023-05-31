Gov. Hobbs names new chief of staff after last one resigns

Gov. Katie Hobbs announced that former House Democratic Leader Chad Campbell will become her chief of staff on Monday, June 5th.

ARIZONA, USA — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs announced her new chief of staff appointee on Wednesday, roughly a week after her former chief of staff stepped down from the position.

Former Arizona House Democratic Leader Chad Campbell will assume the chief of staff position on Monday, June 5, Gov. Hobbs said in a pre-written release.

This appointment comes just a few days after former chief of staff Allie Bones resigned from her position to "pursue new opportunities."

Campbell, a longtime public affairs and policy consultant, will be stepping up in her place. Campbell previously represented Legislative District 24 from 2007 to 2015 and served as minority leader from 2010 to 2014.

After leaving the Legislature, Campbell moved into the private sector and co-founded Lumen Strategies, a campaign management and public affairs advisory company.

Campbell is an Arizona native and was an adjunct faculty member at Arizona State University.

“It’s a great privilege to take on this critical role in Gov. Hobbs’ administration and an incredible opportunity to serve our state," Campbell said as part of Gov. Hobbs' announcement.

“In the many years Gov. Hobbs and I have worked together, we’ve shared a commitment to bipartisan, solutions-oriented leadership. That’s what has made her such an effective governor, and that’s the approach the administration will continue to bring to all we do.”

