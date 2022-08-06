Gov. Ducey tests positive for COVID-19, won't visit with Mike Pence

The Arizona governor is asymptomatic and is feeling well, according to his spokesperson.

PHOENIX — Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his spokesperson.

The governor tested positive and is feeling well, his spokesman confirmed. There was no information given on when the governor took the COVID test and received positive results.

Ducey was slated to meet with former Vice President Mike Pence at the Arizona-Mexico border Monday afternoon. His spokesperson said he'd no longer be attending that event.

The former vice president was then scheduled to visit Phoenix, where he was supposed to deliver a border policy address from information learned during his visit. Officials have not said whether these plans have changed or not.

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12 News for the latest information.

