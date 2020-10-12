Arizona Governor Doug Ducey named Chair of Republican Governors Association

Gov. Ducey will serve as Chair for the RGA with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds serving as Vice Chair effective immediately.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The Republican Governors Association announced on Wednesday that Governor Doug Ducey will serve as the Chairman for 2021.

Ducey will serve alongside Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds as his Vice-Chair effective immediately. They will both serve for one year.

The RGA is an organization with the objective of supporting and re-electing Republican governors, according to their website.

Gov. Ducey said in a statement:

“I am honored to serve as the next Chairman of the RGA for this upcoming year. I look forward to building on the RGA’s momentum as we work to expand the Republican majority.

In Arizona, we’ve put forward bold policy solutions and meaningful reforms that’s made our state one of the fastest-growing in the nation and we look forward to leading Republican Governors in bringing these reforms to the rest of our country.

I want to congratulate my friend Governor Greg Abbott on his successful tenure, and I am excited to work with him and the Executive Committee to build a strong foundation for success in the 2021 and 2022 elections. I also am excited to serve with my good friend Governor Kim Reynolds, who has been a mentor for myself and my colleagues.”

I am honored to be chosen by my fellow Republican governors to serve as the next Chairman of @The_RGA! 1/ https://t.co/LISjjLwuO8 — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) December 9, 2020

Outgoing RGA Chairman, Gov. Greg Abbott from Texas said in a statement:

“Governor Doug Ducey’s exemplary leadership in the great State of Arizona has prepared him well to assume the role of Chairman of the RGA, and I look forward to his accomplishments on behalf of our nation’s Republican Governors.

Following the RGA’s widespread success in the 2020 election, Republican Governors can count on Governor Ducey to maintain the organization’s effectiveness and help expand their majority even further.”