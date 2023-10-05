Gov. Katie Hobbs signs Arizona's 2023-24 budget into law

The signing took place after a days-long effort made by state lawmakers.

ARIZONA, USA — Gov. Katie Hobbs signed Arizona's $17.8 billion state budget into law on Thursday after a days-long push made by state lawmakers.

"Yesterday, after months of negotiations between Democrats and Republicans, Governor Hobbs signed into law a bipartisan budget agreement," the governor's office said Friday.

"The deal includes unprecedented investments in housing, education, tribal communities, and healthcare."

One controversial point the deal didn't include was a cap on the ballooning bill for the expanded Empowerment Scholarship Accounts. The move was an unwelcomed surprise to Democratic lawmakers, who wanted a cap on the ballooning bill.

Hobbs originally faced an embarrassing revolt by the Democratic caucus, with only one Democrat voting for the budget during two committee hearings Tuesday. Despite the controversy, the proposed budget eventually got enough votes in both the House and Senate to pass.

