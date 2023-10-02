Gov. Hobbs withdraws nomination of Arizona health service leader

A Republican-led committee considering Cullen’s nomination voted last week to recommend the Senate not confirm her even though she has 27 years of public service.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Tuesday withdrew her nomination of Dr. Theresa Cullen to lead the state Department of Health Services.

Hobbs said she made the decision because Cullen didn’t want to proceed as the nominee.

A Republican-led committee considering Cullen’s nomination voted last week to recommend that the Senate not confirm her even though she has 27 years of public service.

The committee raised concerns about business closures and curfews in Pima County, where Cullen said she will remain as public health director.

"While the state job hasn’t worked out, I love being Pima County’s public health director and there remains a lot of work to do making Pima County one of the healthiest counties in the country,” Cullen said in a statement.

Hobbs, a Democrat, said "as long as Republicans choose politics over the people of Arizona, some of the most talented and qualified candidates will choose not to enter state service, and it is the people of Arizona who will suffer most because of these political games.”

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Senate Republicans Stop @GovernorHobbs Extremist Agenda by Rejecting Nomination of Medical Tyrant as State Health Director pic.twitter.com/mWoexLuptT — AZSenateRepublicans (@AZSenateGOP) February 14, 2023

