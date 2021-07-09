Gov. Ducey signs Holocaust education bill for Arizona

House Bill 2241 requires all Arizona students receive education on the Holocaust and other genocides during their K-12 education.

PHOENIX — Gov. Ducey signed a bill Friday to help ensure that Arizonans learn about the events of the Holocaust and the more than six million lives lost.

According to a release from the Governor's office, House Bill 2241 requires all Arizona students receive education on the Holocaust and other genocides during their K-12 education at least twice between seventh and twelfth grade.

“Arizona will continue to stand with and support the Jewish community,” said Ducey. “This bill works to educate our youth on the atrocities of the Holocaust and other genocides. Tragedies like this must never be allowed to happen again."

Ducey said this bill is a step in the right direction to fight antisemitism in Arizona, but added that the work is far from over.

"We have seen a rise in crimes against individuals in several communities, and we must do more to prevent any additional harm and suffering," he said in a release. "Antisemitism is real. I would like to thank Representative Alma Hernandez for her many years of work on this important issue, as well as all the survivors who played a crucial role in making this bill a reality.”

Rep. Hernandez was the legislator leading the bill and previously said stakeholders and activist groups she's been working with knew that Holocaust education was low in Arizona, but seeing the specific data put what they're fighting for into perspective.

“This was a community effort, and I am proud to see it finally get done. This legislation is an important step to honor both those lost in the Holocaust and the survivors who have worked tirelessly to tell their stories,” said Rep. Hernandez. “I’m grateful to Governor Ducey for signing this bill into law. Knowing that all Arizona students will learn about the Holocaust gives me hope. We must teach the atrocities of the past to ensure it never happens again.”

