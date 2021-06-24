GOP-led Arizona Legislature OK's $1.8B income tax cut

The Arizona House has approved a $1.9 billion income tax cut package that mainly benefits the wealthy.

PHOENIX — The Arizona House has approved a $1.9 billion income tax cut package that mainly benefits the wealthy as majority Republicans began pushing through a state budget plan opposed by Democrats.

Thursday's action joined the Senate in approving the tax cuts and another proposal shielding high-earning taxpayers from the effects of a new 3.5% tax surcharge voters approved in November to boost education funding.

They had approved four of the 11 bills that make up the $12.8 billion budget plan by late afternoon on 31-29 party-line votes. Republicans limited debate on the budget.

