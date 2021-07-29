GOP, Democratic parties grow in Arizona, but independents grow most

Those declining to join a recognized political party rose by just over 28,000.

PHOENIX — Arizona’s Democratic and Republican parties grew in the second quarter of the year, but the share of independent voters grew even faster.

Figures released Thursday by Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs show a net gain of just over 20,000 registered voters for just over 4.32 million in total. Democrats added about 540 voters while Republicans picked up nearly 3,100.

Arizona's electorate is split roughly evenly between Republicans, Democrats and independents, with the GOP the largest group followed by independents then Democrats.

Arizona Politics