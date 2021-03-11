Goodyear Mayor Georgia Lord dies at age 83

Lord was the first woman to lead the city of more than 86,000 residents, and it was a point she grew to embrace.

Georgia Lord, the long-tenured mayor of the City of Goodyear, died Sunday afternoon. She was 83.

Lord was sworn into office in 2011 and held the position until her death. The city announced the news and said Lord’s health had been deteriorating after breaking her hip recently.

City officials said she died at home with her family.

The wife of an Air Force colonel, Lord was well-traveled and lived in countries across the world before calling Goodyear home in 1997.

She first started her political career as a member of the Goodyear City Council before leading the mayor’s office.

Lord was the first woman to lead the city of more than 86,000 residents, and it was a point she grew to embrace.

“It didn’t occur to me initially, and even until after the election, that I would be the first female mayor of the city of Goodyear,” she said in the past. “I am pleased to have the opportunity to demonstrate to Goodyear’s young women that anything is possible.”

The city noted that Lord earned numerous accolades during her tenure and spearheaded the development of Goodyear Civic Square at GSQ which will open next year.

Vice Mayor Brannon Hampton will serve as acting mayor until the city council nominates one of its members to complete Lord’s term.

An election to fill the office will be held in fall 2022.

Arizona is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Mayor Georgia Lord. She was an inspiring woman and a proven leader who cared deeply about the City of Goodyear and the men, women and families who call it home. 1/ https://t.co/d2IEBXpHjT — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) December 13, 2021

Arizona Politics