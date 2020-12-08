Gilbert Mayor Jenn Daniels resigns from office

Daniels announced Tuesday night that she would resign from office effective immediately.

GILBERT, Ariz. — Gilbert Mayor Jenn Daniels announced Tuesday night that she would resign from office effective immediately.

“I have loved serving the Town of Gilbert for more than 11 years,” Daniels said in a statement. “I have worked alongside amazing people…all working to make our community a better place to live, work and play.”

Previously a member of the city council, Daniels had served as Gilbert's mayor since 2016. She announced earlier this year that she wouldn’t run for another term.

No reason was given for her resignation.