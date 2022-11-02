Gabrielle Giffords leaves hospital after appendicitis

Giffords said that she was “glad it's only appendicitis."

TUCSON, Ariz. — Gabrielle Giffords, the former Arizona congresswoman who was forced to give up her promising political career when she was disabled in a 2011 assassination attempt, announced Saturday she was leaving a hospital after being treated for appendicitis.

Giffords said on Twitter that she was “glad it's only appendicitis" and that she was grateful to her friends, family, medical team and her husband, Sen. Mark Kelly.

The Arizona Democrat's office announced Wednesday that Kelly's wife had checked into a hospital and that he was returning to Arizona to be with her.

Eleven years ago, I left the hospital facing a lifetime of recovery. Today, I’m leaving the hospital glad it’s only appendicitis, and grateful for friends, family, my incredible medical team, and of course @CaptMarkKelly, who gives true meaning to “in sickness and in health.” pic.twitter.com/XhiKkwf8gL — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) February 19, 2022

Arizona Politics

Track all of our current updates with Arizona politics on our 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe for updates on all of our new uploads.

Get to know 12 News

At 12 News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12 News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

At 12 News, It’s a Matter of Facts. Built on a legacy of trust, 12 News serves more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12 News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.

We are committed to hyper-locally serving all of our communities. We advocate for our neighbors, affect positive change, and connect our broader community to solutions.

12 News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.