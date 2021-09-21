Frank Pratt, longtime Arizona GOP lawmaker, dies at 79

The Pinal County lawmaker died on Tuesday after suffering from a long illness.

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — Longtime Arizona Rep. Frank Pratt has died following a long illness.

He was 79. Speaker Rusty Bowers announced Pratt’s death on Tuesday and called the Casa Grande Republican “an irreplaceable figure in the Arizona state Legislature.”

Pratt was a farmer and rancher before forming a swimming pool construction business in 1986. Pratt had served in the Legislature since 2009, bouncing back and forth between the House and Senate.