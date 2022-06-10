Former Vice President Mike Pence to visit Arizona border with Gov. Doug Ducey

Mike Pence is expected to deliver a public policy address on border security in Phoenix after visiting the border.

ARIZONA, USA — Former Vice President Mike Pence and Gov. Doug Ducey will visit the Arizona border on Monday as the state continues to be at the forefront of border security issues.

Ducey and Pence will join the Cochise County Sheriff's Office for a border briefing and tour.

"We are honored to have the Governor and Vice President Pence come to our county to get a first-hand look at challenges we currently face along the southwest border. We welcome the attention to shine a light on the daily efforts being taken by our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to keep our citizens safe," Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels said in a statement.

The former vice president will then visit Phoenix, where he is expected to deliver a border policy address from information learned during his visit.

Gov. Ducey recently joined 25 governors in the creation of the American Governor's Border Strike Force to help secure the southern border.

Ducey visited the border in Yuma last December and visited with Border Patrol and local law enforcement. During the visit, he slammed the Biden administration calling the border crisis "a federal issue".

The address will be held Monday at the Arizona Commerce Authority at 2:30 p.m. in Central Phoenix.

Arizona Politics