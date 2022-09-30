Former President Trump to host rally in Mesa

The 45th President of the United States is making a campaign stop in Mesa on Oct. 9, 2022.

MESA, Ariz. — Former President Donald Trump announced Friday that he will be making a stop in the Valley ahead of the 2022 Arizona General Election.

According to a release from Trump, he will be holding a rally with endorsed candidates Kari Lake and Blake Masters in Mesa on Oct. 9, 2022.

The 45th President of the United States of America is expected to deliver supportive remarks for Lake and Masters during the event.

Legacy Sports Park in Mesa will host the event and festivities are expected to begin around 1 p.m. with doors opening around 11 a.m.

To register for the event, you must complete an online form.

