Former Phoenix news anchor Kari Lake launches donation site, bid for Arizona governor

Former evening news anchor Kari Lake launched a website collecting donations for her run as Arizona governor.

PHOENIX — A new website is raising funds for former Phoenix evening news anchor Kari Lake's apparent bid for governor of Arizona.

The website, karilake.com, features a "Kari Lake for Governor" logo and a countdown clock leading up to the Arizona primary. Visitors can also find a link to donate and a brief bio on Lake.

As of Tuesday, Lake has not yet made any official announcement on her plans about running for governor.

Lake announced she was leaving the news industry back in March. She worked for FOX 10 News for 22 years.

"Kari Lake stands as a symbol of truth in journalism and represents the growing ranks of journalists who have walked away from the mainstream media market peddling fake news," the bio section of her website says.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey's term ends in 2022.

Lake joins a growing field of potential gubernatorial candidates which includes Arizona treasurer Kimberly Yee.