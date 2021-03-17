x
Former Nogales mayor, Napolitano adviser to run for Arizona governor

Marco Lopez announced his bid for governor on Tuesday with online videos in English and Spanish.
This photo provided by Marco Lopez for Governor shows Marco Lopez in Nogales, Ariz. on Tuesday, March 8, 2021. Lopez, who was one of the youngest people ever elected mayor of a U.S. city and rose rapidly to a senior position in President Barack Obama's administration, announced Tuesday, March 16, 2021, that he's running for governor of Arizona. (Marco Lopez for Governor via AP)

PHOENIX — Marco Lopez is the first major candidate to join the race for Arizona governor.

Lopez was elected mayor of Nogales at age 22. 

He went on to serve former Gov. Janet Napolitano and in a top role for President Barack Obama's administration. 

He announced his bid for governor on Tuesday with online videos in English and Spanish.

Lopez is likely to face a crowded field of Democrats looking to replace term-limited Republican Gov. Doug Ducey. 

He says his campaign will focus on education, health care and manufacturing jobs.

