Former Nogales mayor, Napolitano adviser to run for Arizona governor

PHOENIX — Marco Lopez is the first major candidate to join the race for Arizona governor.

Lopez was elected mayor of Nogales at age 22.

He went on to serve former Gov. Janet Napolitano and in a top role for President Barack Obama's administration.

He announced his bid for governor on Tuesday with online videos in English and Spanish.

Lopez is likely to face a crowded field of Democrats looking to replace term-limited Republican Gov. Doug Ducey.

He says his campaign will focus on education, health care and manufacturing jobs.