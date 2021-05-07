Former McSally deputy campaign manager pleads guilty to stealing more than $115K from campaign

The U.S. Justice Department says the man pleaded guilty to the charge and faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

WASHINGTON — A former deputy campaign manager for former Arizona Sen. Martha McSally pleaded guilty on Friday to stealing more than $115,000 from her campaign between 2018 and 2019.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Anthony Barry, 33, used his position to direct the campaign to make payments to him beyond what he was owed for his salary and the justice department says he fraudulently obtained funds that were deposited into his personal bank account.

Barry pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful conversion of campaign funds and is scheduled to be sentenced in early July, facing a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

After McSally lost in the Arizona U.S. Senate election against Kyrsten Sinema in November 2018, she was appointed by Gov. Doug Ducey to fill the Arizona U.S. Senate seat that belonged to the late John McCain. Jon Kyl was first appointment by Ducey to fill the seat prior to the election and then Kyl resigned shortly after the election, leading to McSally's appointment.