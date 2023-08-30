Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio announces run for Mayor of Fountain Hills

Arpaio officially announced his candidacy Wednesday.

FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz. — The upcoming race for mayor of Fountain Hills will have a familiar face on the ballot. Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio announced his run for mayor of the Arizona town Wednesday morning.

Arpaio, who is 91, returns to the ballot after narrowly losing the previous election for Fountain Hills mayor by 213 votes in 2022.

“On a personal note, my late wife of 63 years, Ava, the love of my life, just before her passing told me, ‘If you’re going to run for anything, you should run for Mayor of Fountain Hills,'" Arpaio said in a release. "As I embark on this journey, I hope that my determination, experience, and innovative vision will steer the community toward a brighter future.”

In the release from Arpaio, it was also announced that Fountain Hills Town Councilman Allen Skillicorn is withdrawing from the race and will support Arpaio in the 2024 election.

This is a developing story. We will add more information as it becomes available.

