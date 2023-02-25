Arizona governor calls for ethics review of former Attorney General Mark Brnovich

The governor's office alleges that "likely unethical conduct" took place during Brnovich's 2020 investigation into election fraud claims.

Governor Katie Hobbs is pushing for a full ethics review of former Attorney General Mark Brnovich after a bombshell report was released on Wednesday showing that he likely concealed the results of an election-fraud investigation.

A letter from Hobbs' office signed by her General Counsel, Bo Dul, says that Attorney General Mayes' report exposed "likely unethical conduct," and called for the State Bar to review the files.

Already, eight Bar charges have been filed against Brnovich in the days since the report, according to the State Bar of Arizona.

"The State Bar has received charges against Mark Brnovich related to the election audit issue. The charges are in the prescreening process. There is no further public information available," Bar spokesman Joe Hengemuehler said in a prepared statement.

As of Saturday, Brnovich has dismissed the allegations according to reporting by the Washington Post.

“This is another misguided attempt by her to defame and cancel a political opponent instead of addressing the serious issues facing our state,” Brnovich said in a statement.

Brnovich has previously said that he was proud of his office's work regarding election integrity.

“While subjected to severe criticism from all sides of the political spectrum during the course of our investigations, we did our due diligence to run all complaints to ground,” Brnovich said in the same statement. “Where we were able to debunk rumors and conspiracies, we did so. Nevertheless, we also identified areas we believe the legislature and county officials should address to ensure confidence in future elections.”

Here are the three big takeaways from the documents Mayes released:

1. In March 2022, Brnovich's Special Investigations Section submitted a report debunking virtually all claims of wrongdoing. That report was never made public.

2. In April 2022, an email from chief special agent Reginald Grigsby was forwarded to Brnovich's chief of staff. The email included several refutations of claims in a draft "interim report" that Brnovich was preparing for Republican Senate President Karen Fann. Fann had authorized the Senate's partisan election review of the 2020 results.

The investigators' refutations weren't included in the final report to Fann later in the month.

3. In September 2022, Grigsby authored an "Election Review Summary" that was sent to the chief lawyer for the AG office's Criminal Division.

The summary covered 430 investigations that entailed more than 10,000 hours of work.

The memo debunked the "high-profile matters," such as allegations resulting from the Cyber Ninjas election review.

You can read the full letter from the governor's office below:

Arizona Politics