Former Arizona congressman Rick Renzi pardoned by President Trump

PHOENIX — Former U.S. Rep. Rick Renzi, who was convicted of corruption, money laundering and other charges, is among 143 people granted a last-minute pardon from President Donald Trump.

The Republican congressman who represented the 1st congressional district from 2003 until 2009 sent a letter to the U.S. Justice Department in 2019 also requesting an investigation.

The letter claims investigators illegally wiretapped conversations, concealed evidence and introduced false testimony at Renzi's trial.

Renzi was convicted in 2013 of conspiring to use his congressional post to make companies buy a business associate's land so a debt could be repaid to Renzi.

He was released from federal prison in 2017 after serving three years.

The notice from the White House said in part, "Renzi’s pardon is supported by Representative Paul Gosar, Representative Tom Cole, former Representative Tom DeLay, former Representative Jack Kingston, former Representative Todd Tiahrt."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

