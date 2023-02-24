Former AG Brnovich faces State Bar charges after documents show he concealed election report

Charges are 1st step in investigation of potential violations of attorneys' code of conduct. Brnovich avoided discipline in ethics case last year.

PHOENIX — Former Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich faces potential threats to his law license after the release of documents showing the two-term Republican concealed his own investigators' findings that debunked fellow Republicans' claims of election fraud.

Eight Bar charges have been filed against Brnovich in the last two days, according to the State Bar of Arizona.

"The State Bar has received charges against Mark Brnovich related to the election audit issue. The charges are in the prescreening process. There is no further public information available," Bar spokesman Joe Hengemuehler said in a prepared statement.

A Bar charge is the first step in investigating potential violations of Arizona's Rules of Professional Conduct for attorneys.

A Bar charge could lead to a formal complaint against the state's former top prosecutor and possible discipline by the State Bar.

Whatever the outcome, the process could take many months.

Brnovich has said in statements to other media outlets that he was proud of his office's work on election integrity.

In a separate matter a year ago, Brnovich avoided Bar discipline by resolving ethics complaints brought by the Arizona Board of Regents and the Secretary of State's Office.

Brnovich agreed to complete a diversion program, which requires corrective action.

Brnovich was termed out of office in early January.

Last August, he finished third in the Republican primary for the U.S. Senate.

