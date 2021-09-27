Foes of tax cuts, voting law changes ready petition filings in Arizona

PHOENIX — Massive income tax cuts passed by the Arizona Legislature earlier this year and a series of election law changes could be put on hold until voters weigh in next year.
A coalition of education advocates believes they have gathered enough signatures to put at least one and possibly three new tax cut laws on hold.
They were double-checking petition sheets in advance of turning them into the Arizona secretary of state’s office by the Tuesday deadline.
Meanwhile, a group opposed to three new election laws was also going through their petition sheets, although they were less certain they had collected enough signatures.
Educations advocates have accused Gov. Doug Ducey of doing "a lot to undo the will of the voters" by authorizing tax cuts earlier this year that could impact the state's revenues.