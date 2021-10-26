Flake, McCain confirmed by U.S. Senate for ambassadorships

The two Arizona Republicans, who both endorsed President Joe Biden last year, will now serve under his administration as ambassadors.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Former Arizona Senator Jeff Flake and Cindy McCain have been confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve as American ambassadors under the Biden administration.

On Tuesday, Flake's former colleagues approved of his appointment to be the country's next ambassador to Turkey. McCain was confirmed to be the ambassador to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture.

President Joe Biden nominated Flake and McCain for the ambassadorships earlier this year.

The long-time Republicans have been scrutinized in recent years by members of their own party for not always falling in line with the GOP agenda. Earlier this year, the Arizona Republican Party voted to censure Flake and McCain after they endorsed Democrat Joe Biden during the 2020 election.

A frequent critic of former President Donald Trump, Flake declined to seek re-election in 2018 after it became clear to him the Republican Party had shifted away from Flake's brand of conservatism.

Flake represented Arizona in the U.S. Senate from 2013 to 2019 and in the U.S. House from 2001 to 2013.

McCain, the widow of Arizona Senator John McCain, has been a prominent figure in local politics for decades and wrote a book about her late husband earlier this year.

The #Senate confirmed by voice vote: Exec. Cal. #457 Cindy Hensley McCain, of Arizona, for the rank of Ambassador during her tenure of service as U.S. Representative to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture. — Senate Press Gallery (@SenatePress) October 26, 2021

Honored to be confirmed by my former colleagues in a bipartisan manner https://t.co/8gyK2M4Uap — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) October 26, 2021

Arizona Politics