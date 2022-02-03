First Lady Jill Biden to visit the Valley and Tucson for 2 days

The First Lady will be in Arizona for two days, traveling between the Valley and Tucson

CHANDLER, Ariz. — The First Lady of the United States is taking a trip through Arizona this week.

First Lady Jill Biden will visit State 48 to promote some of the President's policies that were highlighted in his State of the Union address such as providing more job training and improving cancer treatment.

Biden will land at Phoenix Sky Harbor around 12:30 p.m. on Monday. From there, she'll go to Intel's Ocotillo Campus in Chandler to recognize the company's collaboration with community colleges to train workers and grow the workforce by investing in new technology and manufacturing.

Biden will also attend a Democratic National Committee finance event in Chandler. The First Lady will leave the Valley for Tucson around 6 p.m.

On Tuesday, Biden will visit the San Xavier Health Center in the San Xavier District of the Tohono O'odham Nation, as part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Cancer Moonshot initiative. Afterwards she'll tour the San Xavier del Bac Mission and attend a traditional dance performance by Tohono O’odham members.

Biden will leave Tucson for Reno Wednesday morning.

