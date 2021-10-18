Financial planner picked to fill Arizona Legislature vacancy

Democrat Sarah Liguori has been picked to fill a vacant seat in the 28th District of the Arizona House of Representatives.

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors picked Liguori Monday to fill the District 28 seat formerly held by Aaron Lieberman, a Democrat who resigned to focus on his campaign for governor. Liguori has worked in financial planning and commercial real estate.

“Sarah Liguori is a working mom who understands her district," said Supervisor Bill Gates. "All the people nominated were excellent, but Sarah brings a private sector background and an eye to the future of our state that will serve the residents of District 28 well.”

She's running in next year's election to keep the seat. The 28th District in North Phoenix and Paradise Valley is the most competitive in the state, though the boundaries will change during the ongoing redistricting process.

"My passion for the people of Phoenix has motivated me to run for the open State Representative seat," Liguori wrote on her website. I truly want to help make a difference within my community and leverage my career within financial planning and commercial real estate."

