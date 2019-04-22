PHOENIX — The family of a police officer who was killed when he was struck by a distracted driver watched as Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed HB 2318 into law Monday, banning cellphone use while driving.

On Jan. 8, Salt River police Officer Clayton Townsend made a traffic stop on Loop 101 when he was struck by a passing car as he was walking in the emergency lane. The driver of the car who hit Townsend told investigators he was texting his wife.

Since then, Townsend's family has been urging lawmakers to pass a law that punishes distracted drivers, something they have failed to reach a consensus on for years.

Just last week, House legislators mulled over three bills. The strictest of the three passed on a 44-16 vote on Thursday.

Arizona Republicans have struck down bills restricting drivers' phone use for the last decade out of concern about creating a "nanny state" that overregulates people's behavior, according to the Associated Press.

Officers can begin citing drivers on Jan.1, 2021. Drivers who use their cellphones while driving will face a $149 penalty fee for the first violation and up to $250 for the second. Between now and then, you can be issued a warning for using a hand-held cellphone while driving.

Texting bans enacted in cities like Tempe will remain in effect until 2021.

When Ducey signs this bill, Missouri and Montana will remain as the only states with no ban on texting while driving.