Editor's note: The above video is from a 2018 newscast when Shooter announced his plans to sue the state.

A judge has ruled that a Republican who became the first state lawmaker in the U.S. expelled after the emergence of the #MeToo movement cannot claim wrongful termination for his ouster by the Arizona House.

RELATED: Lawmakers vote to expel Rep. Don Shooter from Arizona Legislature

Former Rep. Don Shooter sued the state over his Feb. 1, 2018, ouster by a 56-3 House vote.

RELATED: Former Rep. Don Shooter seeking $1.3 million from Arizona after removed from Legislature

A Maricopa County Superior Court judge says in a Dec. 20 decision Shooter is not entitled to assert a cause of action for wrongful termination for the House move, suggesting the legislative decision differed from an employer firing an employee.

Shooter has denied allegations of sexual harassment.

RELATED: Arizona House unanimously approves ban on sex harassment non-disclosure agreements