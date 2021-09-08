x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Politics

Engel quits Arizona Senate to focus on congressional race

State Sen. Kirsten Engel is running for a seat in the U.S. House to maintain the Democrats' majority.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2017 file photo Democratic Rep. Kirsten Engel speaks at the Capitol in Phoenix. Now State Senator Engel of Tucson has resigned to focus on her campaign for the U.S. House. Engel said Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 that Arizona's 2nd Congressional District race will be pivotal to the Democratic Party's efforts to retain the U.S. House majority. (AP Photo/Bob Christie,File)

TUCSON, Ariz. — Democratic state Sen. Kirsten Engel of Tucson has resigned to focus on her campaign for the U.S. House. 

Engel said Wednesday that Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District race will be pivotal to the Democratic Party’s efforts to retain the U.S. House majority. 

She said "this is not an endeavor to be taken lightly.” 

Incumbent Democrat Ann Kirkpatrick is retiring. The district, which includes parts of Tucson and southeastern Arizona, has been highly competitive in the past, though the boundaries will change through the ongoing redistricting process. 

Engel is an environmental law professor at University of Arizona and is in her first term in the state Senate following two terms in the House. She faces Democratic state Rep. Daniel Hernandez.

Related Articles

Arizona Politics

Track all of our current updates with Arizona politics on our 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe for updates on all of our new uploads.

 