MESA, Ariz. — Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren is coming to the Phoenix area this week as part of her campaign.

Warren will host a town hall at Mesa Amphitheatre on Saturday, March 7.

The doors open at 9:30 a.m., and the event begins at 11:30 a.m.

The town hall is free and open to the public. If you're interested in attending, you can sign up on Warren's campaign website here.

Admission will be first-come, first-served. Take note that the event will be held outside.

The event will take place two days after Bernie Sanders visits Phoenix for a campaign rally on March 5.

Warren may return to Arizona soon after the Mesa town hall. The Democratic presidential candidates will debate in Phoenix on March 15.

