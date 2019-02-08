TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren is calling for big changes in U.S. immigration policy.

She spoke before some 3,000 supporters in her first visit of the 2020 presidential campaign to the border state of Arizona, which has been traditionally Republican.

Warren said Thursday "immigration makes America stronger" and the U.S. must expand legal immigration and provide a path to citizenship in a state often at the center of the debate. Hispanics make up about 30% of the population in Arizona and over 40% in Phoenix.

Aside from a shout of "Arizona blue!" during the event outside Phoenix, Warren didn't say how Arizona's changing voting patterns and demographics could affect the 2020 presidential contest.

Democrats are increasingly hopeful they can turn Arizona blue after gains in last year's elections.

RELATED: Could this Phoenix-area freeway be the key to Democrats winning the 2020 presidential election?

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks to overflow supporters who could not get inside prior to a town hall campaign stop, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

AP