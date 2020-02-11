Where can I vote in Maricopa County on Election Day?

Vote centers are located all over the Valley to make it easy for voters to cast their ballot on Election Day.

PHOENIX — Where can I vote on Election Day in Maricopa County?

In Maricopa County, vote centers are located all over the Valley in hopes of making it easy for voters if you decide to vote in person or drop off your ballot.

Elections officials in Maricopa County aimed to have vote centers two to three miles from every voter's home.

Many vote centers are open on Election Day. You can also check out wait times for each vote center here.

The map below is color-coded by the date the vote centers opened.

This is from the Maricopa County Recorder's Office list of vote centers. Please check here for the latest list.

If you live in Maricopa County, your ballot must be dropped off at a Maricopa County vote center or drop box.

Completed and signed ballots can also be dropped off at drop boxes across the county. See the full list here.

Here is how to find information for other counties: