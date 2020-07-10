What now? Judge extends Arizona voter roll deadline

The judge’s decision to allow overtime for voter registration comes after two advocacy groups filed a lawsuit challenging the October 5 deadline.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The powers in charge of carrying out our state’s election are in limbo tonight after a federal judge made a last-minute ruling to extend the voter registration deadline for another two weeks.

The judge’s decision to allow overtime for voter registration comes after two advocacy groups filed a lawsuit challenging the October 5 deadline.

“With yesterday’s ruling this ensures the will of the voters will show up on November 3rd,” said Eduardo Sainz of the nonprofit Mi Familia Vota.

The plaintiffs argued that months of COVID social distancing restrictions imposed by Gov. Doug Ducey hampered their ability to register voters in person.

“We tried many creative methods to register voters,” said Arizona State Rep. Reginald Bolding, who represents the Arizona Coalition for Change. “But some people don’t have cars. Some people don’t have phones. Some people don’t have access to the internet.”

The ruling could pose logistical problems for some county elections officials.

“For those counties that are still using paper registers and rosters it can take longer and it can be a more manual process that requires provisional ballots,” said Tammy Patrick of the nonprofit Democracy Fund.

Even Arizona Secretary Katie Hobbs, a champion of voter access, argued against extending the deadline.

This afternoon Hobbs says she won’t fight the judge’s decision.

“I urge anyone who still needs to register to vote to do so as soon as possible. Do not wait,” Hobbs said in a public statement.