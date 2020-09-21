Everything you need to know before voting on Proposition 208 in Arizona

Prop 208 would increase income tax to those making $250,000 a year and would distribute the revenue to teachers and education programs.

ARIZONA, USA — A proposition looking to increase funding for teachers and education programs will be appearing on the ballot in the coming months.

Proposition 208 will be one of the propositions appearing on the ballot in 2020, which purposes a tax increase on the top 1% of earners in the state to increase funding of Arizona's schools.

Here's everything you need to know before you vote on it:

What would a "yes" vote mean?

This would signify you support a 3.5% income tax increase only for households making above $500,000 or individuals making above $250,000, and for those funds to be distributed back to Arizona schools.

What would a "no" vote mean?

This would signify that you oppose the initiative to increase school funding through the tax increase only for households making above $500,000 or individuals making above $250,000.

The details of Prop 208:

The proposition would enact a 3.5%, in addition to the 4.5% income tax already in place, for individuals making an income of $250,000 (or $500,000 if under a joint filing), the top 1% of earners in Arizona.

The revenue from the tax increase would fully go towards Arizona schools.

A breakdown of the revenue distribution includes:

50% of the funding going towards hiring and increasing the base compensation for teachers and classroom support personnel, such as nurses and counselors.

25% going towards hiring and increasing the base compensation of student support services, such as classroom aides and transportation.

12% would go towards funding the Career Training and Workforce Fund, which establishes career and technical programs for grades 9-12 (including vocational training programs, mentoring, and mental health services).

10% going towards mentoring and retention programs for new teachers.

3% would go towards the Arizona Teachers Academy to increase scholarship funding amounts.

You can see the entire proposition here.

Who created Prop 208?

Proposition 207 was created by the Invest in Education Political Action Committee (PAC). Amber Gould, a high school teacher at Glendale Union High School District and the Arizona director of the National Education Association, is chairperson of the PAC.

The PAC has received over $4.67 million in contributions. You can see their full income and expenditure records on the Arizona Secretary of State's election fund's portal here.

Who is opposing Prop 208?

The Commercial Real Estate Development Association, Arizona Chapter has been vocal in their oppostion of the proposition.

State Govenor Doug Ducey has also verbally opposed the initiative.

If you happen to have more questions regarding the 2020 election in Arizona, 12 News has created an article for everything you need to know.

For an election guide or voter resources, check out the article here.