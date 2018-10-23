PHOENIX — Proposition 306 is on the ballot in Arizona as a legislatively referred state statute dealing with clean elections.

If it passes, it will prohibit candidates from using their public financing accounts to give funds to political parties or tax-exempt 501(a) organizations that influence elections. It would also require the bipartisan Citizens Clean Election Commission's proposals to be approved by the Governor's Regulatory Review Council, appointed by the governor.

A "no" vote will continue to allow the Citizens Clean Elections Commission to determine whether candidates can transfer their public dollars to political parties or other groups.

Here's what that means:

What is the Citizens Clean Elections Commission?

Arizona allows candidates to use public funds while campaigning for office, and the Citizens Clean Elections Commission oversees their spending. The CCEC is also exempt from the state's rulemaking requirements, meaning it makes its own rules to govern the commission. A "yes" vote on Prop 306 would make the CCEC get approval from an outside council, the Governor’s Regulatory Review Council, before making its rules. That council is made up of members appointed by the governor.

The CCEC has five commissioners: two Democrats, two Republicans, and one independent.

What are supporters of Prop 306 saying?

Arguments submitted to the Arizona Secretary of State say a "yes" vote will close the loophole that allows candidates to transfer public funds with no regulation, which they say is abuse of the Clean Elections system.

What are opponents of Prop 306 saying?

Arguments submitted to the Arizona Secretary of State say that Prop 306 will weaken the Citizens Clean Elections Commission by giving power to a politically appointed body with its own interests. They say that Arizonans voted in 1988 to create the CCEC so that candidates can use public dollars and refuse funds by special interests or their lobbyists for their campaigns.

