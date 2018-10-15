The fate of several props on the Arizona ballot will be decided on Nov. 6, including that of Proposition 127.

The prop was officially affirmed for the ballot back in August. It had previously been certified for the November ballot by Secretary of State Michele Reagan, but a lawsuit backed by APS took the "Clean Energy" initiative before Arizona Supreme Court.

Since then, the prop has been the subject of millions of dollars and plenty of political ads.

What would Prop 127 do for Arizona?

Simply put, Prop 127 would require utility companies, like APS, to get 50 percent of their energy from renewable energy sources, such a solar, by 2030, regardless of the cost to consumers.

The Arizona Corporation Commission currently requires at least 8 percent to come from renewable energy sources, which was slated to increase to 15 percent in 2025.

Prop 127 would push that requirement to 12 percent by 2020 and 50 by 2030.

Utility companies would also be required to provide a detailed "compliance and implementation" plan to the Arizona Corporation Commission.

What are supporters of Prop 127 saying?

One political ad from Clean Energy for a Healthy Arizona says it will save Arizona $4 billion.

The arguments for Prop 127 mainly point to one of Arizona's most abundant resources: the sun. It's no secret places like Phoenix have a large amount of sunny days.

Supporters say Arizona is not using enough solar power and that voting "yes" on Prop 127 would reduce pollution bringing cleaner air and water to the state.

What are opponents of Prop 127 saying?

The big argument against Pro 127 is cost.

A political ad from Arizonans for Affordable Electricity features a man saying Prop 127 "will cost families $1,000 more per year and small businesses thousands more."

Opponents believe Prop 127 will put a burden on the wallets of Arizonans.

APS, which backed a lawsuit trying to block a statewide vote on 127, has said the initiative would drive up customers' utility bills and possibly lead to the shutdown of the Palo Verde nuclear plant.

What do I need to know about Prop 127 before I vote?

Unless you have a crystal ball the cost projections from both sides are just guess work. Because we don’t know the future cost of things like solar panels or even how many people will be here.

Making projections for something 12 years down the road is practically impossible.

So as you vote on Prop 127, just know if approved it will require utility companies to get 50 percent of their electricity from things like solar, wind and water.

That's even if it's not the cheapest way to do so, or it could be. You decide, because only time will tell.

