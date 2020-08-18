x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Phoenix's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Phoenix, Arizona | 12NEWS.com

Elections

Voting in Arizona: Important Dates to Know

COVID concerns and delays at the U.S. Postal Service have many Arizonans wanting to ensure their votes will be counted in November.

PHOENIX — COVID concerns and delays at the U.S. Postal Service have many Arizonans wanting to ensure their votes will be counted in November.

Here’s a timeline of key dates moving forward.

  • September 14: Military overseas ballots need to be mailed.
  • October 5th: the last day to register to vote.
  • October 7th: ballots will be mailed out
  • October 23rd: the last day to request a ballot by mail.
  • October 24th: in-person weekend voting becomes available.
  • October 27th: the last day to mail a ballot.
  • November 3rd: Election day.

If you live in Maricopa County, you can check your registration status and sign to vote at BeBallotReady.Vote. 

Related Articles