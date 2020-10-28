Vice President Mike Pence to speak at rallies in Arizona on Friday

ARIZONA, USA — The Trump campaign announced on Wednesday that Vice President Mike Pence will be speaking at two rally events in Arizona at airports in Flagstaff and Tucson on Friday.
Vice President Pence will start the day at the Flagstaff Pulliam Airport at 11:30 a.m. Doors will open to the public at 9:30 a.m.
Pence will leave Flagstaff for the Tucson International Airport for the rally at 2:30 p.m. Doors will open to the public at 12:30 p.m.
Vice President Pence will discuss the economy including "America First trade deals, tax cuts and regulatory reform", according to the Trump campaign statement.