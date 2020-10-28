Vice President Mike Pence to speak at rallies in Arizona on Friday

Vice President Pence will speak at the 'Make America Great Again!' Victory Rally events in both Flagstaff and Tucson.

ARIZONA, USA — The Trump campaign announced on Wednesday that Vice President Mike Pence will be speaking at two rally events in Arizona at airports in Flagstaff and Tucson on Friday.

Vice President Pence will start the day at the Flagstaff Pulliam Airport at 11:30 a.m. Doors will open to the public at 9:30 a.m.

Pence will leave Flagstaff for the Tucson International Airport for the rally at 2:30 p.m. Doors will open to the public at 12:30 p.m.