Trump campaign to meet with media in Phoenix

The Trump campaign was scheduled to hold a press conference alongside Arizona Republican leaders.

PHOENIX — The Trump Campaign announced they planned to meet with the media on Thursday in Phoenix at 2 p.m.

Representatives Debbie Lesko and Jeff DeWit, Chairwoman Kelli Ward, and David Bossie are expected to attend.

President Trump is currently about 68,000 votes behind former Vice President Joe Biden in the presidential race to win Arizona.

The ballot count continues in Arizona. Some voted reported concerns about whether their ballots would be counted if they used Sharpies to mark them. Maricopa County officials said these votes would count with no issue.

The county has said ballots marked with Sharpies are valid and will be counted, however that has not stopped some Trump supporters from protesting outside the elections department in Phoenix.