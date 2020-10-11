Trump campaign lawsuit in Arizona ballot counting centers around only 180 votes, attorneys say

The number of identified “overvotes” in the presidential race in Arizona was far less, at only 180 votes total.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Attorneys for Maricopa County, the Arizona Secretary of State's Office and the Arizona Democrats clashed in an online courtroom on Monday with attorneys for President Donald Trump’s campaign over 180 votes.

Attorneys representing Donald J. Trump for President, the Republican National Committee, and the Arizona Republican Party filed a new lawsuit on Saturday alleging thousands of in-person ballots cast on Election Day may have been disqualified or considered “overvotes," meaning the tabulation machine identified marks for more than one candidate.

However, in court, attorneys representing Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and the Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes said the number of identified “overvotes” in the presidential race was far less -- at only 180 total.

The attorneys argued this small number “is not going to make one iota of difference” and “there is no possibility of systematic failure.”

Korey Langhofer, representing the president’s campaign argued in response that since all the votes had not yet been counted, the “overvote” ballots could impact down-ballot races, if not the presidential race.

The state and county have requested the judge dismiss the case. The next hearing is scheduled for Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. Tune into 12 News for the latest information.