Arizona's wild west history is rich in the mines, thousands of them actually.

Today, there's over 100,000 abandoned mines in Arizona, according to the state, and the job of inspecting them falls on one elected office: the Arizona State Mine Inspector.

It's an elected office unique to Arizona, the only state that still has an actual elected mine inspector.

There's been just over a dozen people who have served in the role since 1912, according to the state.

And on the ballot this election Arizonans will cast this one-of-a-kind vote.

What does the state mine inspector do in Arizona?

Short answer: Inspects mines.

The office is charged with enforcing mining laws and inspecting safety conditions across Arizona's inactive and active mines.

Under Arizona law, the mine inspector is required to inspect every active underground mine that employs at least 50 people once every three months.

They're required to inspect every other mine in the state once each year.

The inspector is required to inspect each mine's conditions, safety appliances, machinery, equipment, sanitation and ventilation, and what the mine or company that controls it has in place to protect the lives, health and safety of the miners.

How do you qualify to run as state mine inspector in Arizona?

According to state law, you have to be a resident of Arizona for at least two years and actually know your way around an Arizona mine. To be a state mine inspector you're required to have at least four years of experience in mining.

It's a full-time job too, and candidates are required to be at least 30 years old.

Also, you can't be an employee, director or officer of a mining, milling or smelting company. That would probably create a conflict of interest.

Mine inspectors can serve no more than four consecutive terms but can be re-elected again after at least one term out of office. Each term lasts four years.

Who's running for state mine inspector in Arizona?

The Republican incumbent Joe Hart is up against Democrat Bill Pierce.

Hart who, according to his bio, is a "lifetime" resident of Kingman, has held the office since 2007. He served in the Arizona House of Representatives for a decade and worked at the Duval Mining Corporation for 20 years.

His family has been a part of the Arizona mining scene since the 1800s, according to his bio on the University of Arizona website.

Pierce, on the other hand, has over 40 years in the engineering industry, according to his website. He's certified by MSHA, the Mine Safety and Health Administration. A workplace accident in the 1980s pushed him to become a "strong advocate for workplace safety." At the very least, he definitely looks the part.