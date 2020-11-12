Arizona electors set to cast electoral college votes for President and Vice President on Dec. 14

Electors represent the 11 electoral college votes for the presidential election after the state results have been certified.

ARIZONA, USA — The 11 Democratic Arizona state electors are meeting on Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. to cast their ballots President and Vice President.

The electors will cast their votes for the the candidates who won the state in the General Election on Nov. 3. When they cast their votes, they will also sign the Certificate of Vote for President and Vice President which will be sent to the President of the Senate.

Each political party elects a group of electors at the beginning of the year. Because the Democratic party won the state, their electors will participate in the Electoral College.

The 11 Democratic state electors are:

Steve Gallardo:

A Democratic member of Maricopa County's Board of Supervisors representing District 5.

Luis Alberto Heredia:

Executive Director of the Arizona Education Association and DNC Executive Committee member.

Constance Jackson:

President of Pinal County's chapter of the NAACP.

Sandra D. Kennedy:

Arizona Corporation Commissioner.

Stephen Roe Lewis:

Gila River Indian Community Governor.

James McLaughlin:

Arizona American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations President.

Jonathan Nez:

Navajo Nation President.

Ned Norris:

Tohono O'odham Nation Chairman.

Regina Romero:

City of Tuscon Mayor.

Felecia Rotellini:

Arizona Democratic Party Chair.

Fred Yamashita:

Arizona American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations Executive Director.