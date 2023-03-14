There's a runoff election on Tuesday for two council seats in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Tuesday's runoff election in Phoenix will decide the city's council members for Districts 6 and 8 for a four-year term that begins on April 17, according to the city clerk's website.
The election is required by law because no candidate for these offices received a majority of the votes cast in the Council election held on Nov. 8, 2022.
District 8
- Location: Parts of downtown Phoenix, east and south Phoenix
- Candidates: Attorney Kesha Hodge and incumbent Carlos Garcia
District 6
- Location: Parts of east and central Phoenix as well as Ahwatukee
- Candidates: Sam Stone and retired Phoenix police Officer Kevin Robinson
Sal DiCiccio, the current councilman, has reached his term limit, voters must replace him.
Voting centers close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, find voting centers on the Phoenix city website.
