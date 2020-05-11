Democrats lead in Maricopa County Board of Supervisors race

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors race is in limbo with two candidates in the lead who could make history.

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors race is in limbo. As of 8 p.m. on election night, The Maricopa County Elections Office says it has 248,000 ballots left to count.

In the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors race, two Democratic candidates, Jevin Hodge and Whitney Walker, are in the lead.

If they win it’s historical for two reasons: it would be the first time we have Black Supervisors in Maricopa County, and the first time the board would have a Democratic majority.

Hodge and Walker started celebrating last night, but now they are waiting to comment further until more votes are counted.

On Tuesday night, Hodge and Walker gave each other a warm embrace. While hugging Walker, Hodge declared them “the first Black Maricopa County Supervisors.”

That night Hodge told 12 News, “As a supervisor I’m not here to represent the 50 plus one that’s here to elect me. I’m here to be Maricopa County Supervisor.”

Latest numbers from the Elections Office has Hodge about 15,000 votes ahead of District 1 incumbent Jack Sellers, and Walker with a 10,000 vote lead over District 3 incumbent Bill Gates. Neither incumbent returned our request for comment